Terreno (TRNO) Boosts Portfolio With Redondo Beach Property

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO shelled out $45.7 million to purchase an industrial property in Redondo Beach, CA. The move comes as part of the company’s acquisition-driven growth strategy.



Located at 2411 Santa Fe Avenue, the property comprises one industrial transshipment building containing roughly 67,000 square feet and one industrial flex building containing around 45,000 square feet on 6.7 acres. The property’s advantageous location — west of Interstate 405 between Los Angeles International Airport and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — is likely to attract tenants. Currently, it is 100% leased to two tenants, and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.3%.



Amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies, the demand for industrial real estate space has been shooting up. TRNO is banking on such opportunities and is focused on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions.



Further, the company is targeting functional assets at in-fill locations. Such assets enjoy high population densities and are located near high-volume distribution points.



With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets, namely, Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, D.C. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate.



In 2023, Terreno Realty continued to expand its portfolio through acquisitions. From the beginning of the year through Sep 30, TRNO’s acquisitions totaled five properties for $410.8 million. The company has approximately $76.3 million of acquisitions under contract as of Sep 30, 2023.



Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, the industrial real estate space is poised to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruption. This will offer opportunities to industrial landlords, including TRNO, Prologis PLD and EastGroup Properties EGP, to enjoy a favorable market environment.



Shares of Terreno Realty, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have risen 4.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 3.2%.



Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. PLD’s long-term growth rate is projected at 8.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $5.59 suggests an 8.3% year-over-year increase. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



EastGroup Properties has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current-year FFO per share has moved marginally north over the past week to $7.64, calling for a 9.1% increase year over year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

