Terreno Realty's Q1 Update: Are Occupancy & Rent Trends Still Strong?

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO released its first-quarter 2026 update, showing a stable operating backdrop with steady demand for infill industrial assets. While the company continues to benefit from its coastal market focus, the latest numbers point to a balanced growth environment.



The operating performance remains solid, led by portfolio occupancy of 96.3% at quarter-end, slightly higher than the prior-quarter figure of 96.1%. Same-store occupancy came in stronger at 97.6%, highlighting the stability of its core assets. Cash rents on new and renewed leases increased 22.4%, reflecting continued mark-to-market upside, though the pace has moderated from late 2025 highs. The tenant retention ratio improved to 72.6%, indicating stronger tenant stickiness and reduced rollover risk.



On the investment side, Terreno deployed $101.8 million to acquire two industrial properties totaling about 119,000 square feet in high-demand markets. At the same time, it sold two properties for $55.1 million as well as made a post-quarter disposition of $31.1 million as part of its ongoing capital recycling strategy. This approach allows the company to upgrade its portfolio while capturing gains from mature assets.



Development activity continues to add to future growth. As of March 31, 2026, Terreno had five projects underway totaling around 0.9 million square feet, with 71.5% pre-leased and a total expected investment of $323.8 million. These projects provide visibility into incremental income as they are completed and stabilized.



From a capital markets perspective, the company raised $135.0 million through equity issuance and secured a $200 million unsecured term loan due 2031. With no outstanding borrowings on its $600 million revolving credit facility, Terreno maintains strong liquidity and financial flexibility.

Wrapping Up on TRNO

Overall, Terreno Realty’s latest update reflects a business that is stabilizing at healthy levels. Occupancy remains high, rent growth is still healthy, and retention is improving. Combined with disciplined investments and a solid balance sheet, the company remains well-positioned for steady, long-term growth.



Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 7.8% compared with the industry's growth of 2.3%. Analysts seem bullish on this industrial REIT, with its 2026 FFO per share estimate moving northward 1.1% over the past two months to $2.79.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Prologis PLD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.20, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prologis’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.14, which calls for an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago period.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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