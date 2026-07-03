Terreno Realty's Latest Leasing Moves: What Investors Need to Know Now

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO has added another set of leasing wins to its 2026 story, led by fresh activity in Doral, FL. The company announced a 68,000-square-foot lease with a fresh produce importer and exporter, running from June 30, 2026 through July 2037. It also signed a 10,000-square-foot expansion with a neighboring tenant, bringing its 194,000-square-foot Doral building to full occupancy.



These moves benefit Terreno by improving occupancy, extending cash flow visibility and showing demand in core logistics markets like Miami. Earlier, the company announced 233,000 square feet of new and renewal leases at Countyline Corporate Park Phase III in Hialeah, FL. Buildings 26 and 28, totaling 422,000 square feet, are expected to remain fully leased after the new leases begin.



The company’s West Coast leasing activity also remained active. In late June, Terreno signed a 94,000-square-foot lease in Union City, CA, with an IT infrastructure, cloud and security solutions provider. The lease starts on Sept. 1, 2026 and runs through October 2033. Terreno also received about $2 million from a negotiated early lease termination tied to the prior tenant.



Before that, Terreno announced a 102,000-square-foot early renewal in Hayward, CA, with a moving and storage operator. The lease begins on Dec. 1, 2026 and expires in January 2032. The company also signed a 92,000-square-foot lease in Kearny, NJ, with a third-party logistics provider, running from June 30, 2026 through December 2031.



The leasing updates fit into a broader operating picture that looks stable, though not without risks. In its first-quarter 2026 update, Terreno reported 96.3% quarter-end occupancy, a 22.4% increase in cash rents on new and renewed leases, $101.8 million of acquisitions and $55.1 million of dispositions.

Wrapping Up on TRNO

For investors, Terreno’s recent activity points to a solid operating backdrop, supported by steady leasing, exposure to key coastal markets and financial flexibility. Still, a neutral view makes sense, as tenant turnover, project execution, interest expenses and the need to lease space at favorable rates remain important factors to watch.



Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 14.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.4%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the industrial REIT sector are Stag Industrial STAG and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stag Industrial’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.64, which calls for a 3.5% increase from the year-ago period.



The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties’ 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.34, which indicates year-over-year growth of 39.6%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.