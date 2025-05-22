Terreno Realty Witnesses Healthy Demand, Executes Lease in CA

Terreno Realty TRNO recently announced the execution of a 3.0-acre improved land parcel lease in Rancho Dominguez, CA. The new lease commenced on May 20, 2025, and is slated for expiry in May 2028. The lessee of the agreement is an environmental and regulated waste management services provider.

TRNO, which acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, has been experiencing healthy demand for its properties from both existing and new tenants.

Apart from the above lease, recently, this real estate investment trust (“REIT”) announced the execution of a lease renewal for 53,000 square feet with the United States Postal Service in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in May, the company announced the execution of a 70,000-square-foot new lease in Woodinville, WA, with a designer and manufacturer of camera movement systems and stabilizers for unmanned aerial cinematography and remote-controlled vehicles.

TRNO’s Q1 2025 Leasing Details

TRNO is experiencing healthy leasing activity, as evident in its performance in the first quarter of 2025. Its operating portfolio was 96.6% leased to 663 tenants as of March 31, 2025. TRNO’s same-store portfolio of 15.6 million square feet was 97.4% leased as of March 31, 2025. For the company’s improved land portfolio of 47 parcels spanning 150.6 acres, the leased rate was 95.1% as of March 31, 2025.

Terreno Realty was able to lock in higher rents on new and renewed leases during the quarter. The cash rents on new and renewed leases commencing during the first quarter of 2025 climbed 34.2%. Moreover, the tenant retention ratio was 71.7% for the operating portfolio.

TRNO: In a Nutshell

With a solid operating platform, a healthy balance sheet position and strategic expansion moves, TRNO seems well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

However, in the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 2.3% against the industry 's growth of 3.2%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

