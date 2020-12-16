Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sees Impressive Demand, Renews Leases

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO recently updated about its leasing activities in California. The company renewed leases for two properties and executed a lease for a vacant improved land parcel.

The renewal leases encompass an area of about 306,000 square feet, while the improved land parcel covers an area of 2.5 acres.

For its property in Commerce, CA, Terreno Realty went for a lease renewal of 203,000 square feet of space with a third-party logistics provider. With the renewal, the lease now will expire on Jun 30, 2026.

Further, for its property in Redondo Beach, CA, the company renewed a lease of 103,000 square feet with an aerospace manufacturer. With this move, the lease will expire on Dec 31, 2025.

Terreno Realty also executed a full-property lease in Rancho Dominguez, CA, for an improved land parcel with a regional provider of trucking services. The land parcel spans an area of 2.5 acres and was acquired by the company on Dec 2. The lease will commence on Dec 31, 2020 and expire on Feb 28, 2026.

The leasing activity and renewals reflect the solid demand for Terreno Realty’s properties. The industrial asset class has grabbed the limelight for showing resilience amid the coronavirus pandemic with low vacancy rates, high asking rents and robust rent collections. There has been a notable increase in e-commerce’s share of total retail sales, spurring demand for warehouse and distribution spaces. Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, the industrial real estate space is anticipated to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruptions.

This, in turn, will likely keep supporting industrial landlords like Terreno Realty, Prologis PLD, Duke Realty Corp. DRE and Plymouth PLYM to enjoy a favorable market environment.

Amid these , Terreno Realty is focused on expanding its portfolio on acquisitions. It targets functional assets at in-fill locations, which enjoy high-population densities and are located near high-volume distribution points. Through such efforts, the company is well poised to fortify its portfolio in the six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC — which display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estates.

Nevertheless, the pandemic’s adverse impact on the economy might thwart demand for spaces to some extent in the near term. Rent relief and deferrals for tenants are likely to be concerns as well. Also, surplus supply is a headwind for the industrial real estate market.

Terreno Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company’s shares have appreciated 2.2%, as against the industry's rise of 1.2% over the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Prologis, Inc. (PLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



PLYMOUTH IND RE (PLYM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.