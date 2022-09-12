Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sees Demand, Leases New York City Asset

Terreno Realty TRNO is witnessing high demand for its properties as evident from its leasing activities.



Most recently, with a global logistics provider, TRNO executed an early lease renewal, assignment and expansion in Jamaica Queens, NY. The total amounted to 86,000 square feet of space. As a result of this early lease renewal of 44,000 square feet, the lease will now expire in April 2030 instead of February 2023.



The five expansion spaces, comprising a total of 23,000 square feet, will expire in April 2030. The assignment of an existing 18,000-square-foot lease at the property is also set to expire in April 2030.



Last month, Terreno Realty announced the pre-lease of a roughly 31,000-square-foot transshipment facility in Elizabeth, NJ, with a nationwide operator of container freight stations. The leasing will start after the January 2023 expiration of the current lease and expire in October 2027. The pre-leasing of the facility, which is on six acres, reflects the solid demand for the company’s properties.



Amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies, demand for industrial real estate space has been shooting up. TRNO is banking on such opportunities and is focused on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions.



Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, industrial real estate space is poised to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruption. This will offer opportunities to industrial landlords, including Terreno Realty, Prologis PLD and Rexford Industrial Realty REXR, to enjoy a favorable market environment.



In the second quarter, Terreno Realty witnessed a rise in quarter-end occupancy and an increase in cash rents on new and renewed leases. For its operating portfolio, the occupancy reached 97.9% as of Jun 30, 2022, marking an expansion of 100 basis points (bps) from the prior quarter-end and 40 bps from the year-ago quarter-end. Moreover, its same-store portfolio was 98.0% leased on Jun 30, 2022.



Terreno Realty was able to lock in higher rents on new and renewed leases, reflecting resilience in its portfolio in the second quarter. Cash rents on new and renewed leases (commenced during the second quarter) aggregating 0.5 million square feet and 7.2 acres of improved land grew 55.4%. The tenant retention ratio was 27.5% for the operating portfolio and 100% for the improved land portfolio.



Shares of Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Terreno Realty have climbed 14% quarter to date compared with the industry’s increase of 5.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Prologis’ long-term growth rate is projected at 9.0%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2022 funds from operations per share has been revised marginally upward in the past two months.



Rexford Industrial Realty carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) at present. Rexford Industrial Realty’s 2022 revenues are expected to increase 36.9% year over year. REXR’s long-term growth rate is projected at 11.3%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



