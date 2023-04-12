Terreno Realty (TRNO) Issues Q1 Operation & Investment Update

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO recently issued an update on first-quarter 2023 operating, investment and capital activities.



TRNO was able to lock in higher rents on new and renewed leases. These reflected solid industrial real estate market fundamentals and portfolio strength. For the first quarter, this industrial REIT witnessed a 69.3% increase in cash rents on new and renewed leases, with a tenant retention ratio of 54.4% for the operating portfolio and 0.0% for the improved land portfolio.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company’s operating portfolio was 98.1% leased. This marks a contraction of 50 basis points (bps) sequentially but an expansion of 120 bps year over year. The same-store portfolio (spanning 13.2 million square feet) was 98.5% leased at the end of the quarter, down 20 bps sequentially but up 120 bps year over year.



Moreover, the improved land portfolio of 46 parcels, aggregating roughly 161.4 acres, was 98.9% leased as of Mar 31, 2023, up significantly from 92.5% at the prior quarter-end. As of Mar 31, 2023, Terreno Realty’s portfolio included 257 buildings spanning 15.9 million square feet and 46 improved land parcels encompassing 161.4 acres.



Amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies, the demand for industrial real estate space has been shooting up. TRNO is banking on such opportunities and is focused on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions.



During the January-March quarter, Terreno Realty continued to expand its portfolio on acquisitions. It acquired three properties comprising five buildings, encompassing roughly 648,000 square feet, and a 121-acre project entitled for 2.2 million square feet of industrial distribution buildings for a total of $382.6 million. TRNO also has $62.9 million of acquisitions under contract.



Finally, as of Mar 31, 2023, Terreno Realty had four properties under development or redevelopment. Upon completion, these will comprise 12 buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet and one 7.2-acre improved land parcel, with a total expected investment of $571.2 million.



During the March-end quarter, Terreno Realty completed an offering of 5.75 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $359.4 million. Also, TRNO issued 350,000 shares of common stock under the at-the-market equity offering program for gross proceeds of $22.2 million.



Terreno Realty’s efforts to expand and strengthen its portfolio with acquisitions are a strategic fit. These indicate that the company is financially sound to execute such deals.



With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 17.1% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s increase of 6.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

