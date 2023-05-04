Terreno Realty (TRNO) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Terreno Realty said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $61.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terreno Realty. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRNO is 0.40%, an increase of 30.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 90,756K shares. The put/call ratio of TRNO is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terreno Realty is 72.51. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.37% from its latest reported closing price of 61.26.

The projected annual revenue for Terreno Realty is 303MM, an increase of 5.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 4,906K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,637K shares, representing a decrease of 14.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 52.09% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,324K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 8.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,370K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,836K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing a decrease of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,209K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

