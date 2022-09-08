Terreno Realty (TRNO) Buys Anaheim Property, Boosts Portfolio

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO recently shelled out $7.3 million to purchase an industrial property in Anaheim, CA. The move comes as part of the company’s acquisition-driven growth strategy.



Located at 3091 East Coronado Street, this 1.2-acre improved land parcel was acquired vacant. However, TRNO executed a lease for the property with a Southern California investment group facilitating commissary services, starting immediately and ending in December 2027.



The property’s advantageous location — next to the intersection of CA SR 91 (The Riverside Freeway) and CA SR 57 (The Orange Freeway) — is likely to have lured the tenant. The move led to an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.0%.



Amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies, demand for industrial real estate space has been shooting up. TRNO is banking on such opportunities and is focused on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions.



Further, the company is targeting functional assets at in-fill locations. Such assets enjoy high-population densities and are located near high-volume distribution points.



With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate.



Since the beginning of the year through Jul 7, 2022, Terreno Realty acquired 13 properties, comprising 14 buildings of roughly 766,000 square feet and seven improved land parcels of around 27.4 acres. The total purchase price was $309.5 million.



Moreover, in recent months, Terreno Realty shelled out $32.1 million to purchase an industrial property in Rancho Dominguez, CA. The estimated stabilized cap rate of the property is 5.5%. TRNO also acquired an industrial property in Hawthorne, CA, for $6.5 million.



Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, industrial real estate space is poised to gain traction over the long run from a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruption. This will offer opportunities to industrial landlords, including TRNO, Prologis PLD and Rexford Industrial Realty REXR, to enjoy a favorable market environment.



Shares of Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Terreno Realty have climbed 9.6% quarter to date compared with the industry’s increase of 1.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Prologis’ long-term growth rate is projected at 9.0%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2022 funds from operations per share has been revised marginally upward in the past two months.



Rexford Industrial Realty carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) at present. Rexford Industrial Realty’s 2022 revenues are expected to increase 36.9% year over year. REXR’s long-term growth rate is projected at 11.3%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Prologis, Inc. (PLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.