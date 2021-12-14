Terreno Realty (TRNO) Buys Alexandria Asset, Expands Portfolio

As part of its acquisition-driven growth strategy, Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO recently shelled out $60.8 million to purchase an industrial property in Alexandria, VA. The estimated stabilized cap rate of the property is 3.0%.



Located at 5150-5236 Eisenhower Avenue, inside the Capital Beltway, this property comprises three industrial distribution buildings encompassing roughly 199,000 square feet on 9.3 acres. With 25 dock-high and 15 grade-level loading positions, and parking for 216 cars along with an advantageous location, this industrial property is poised to lure tenants. Presently, the property is fully leased to 13 tenants, which are slated for expiry by 2026.



Demand for industrial real estate space has been shooting up amid an e-commerce boom, growth in industries and companies making efforts to improve supply-chain efficiencies. Terreno Realty is banking on such scope and is focused on expanding its portfolio on acquisitions. It is targeting the functional assets at in-fill locations, which enjoy high-population densities and are located near the high-volume distribution points.



Recently, Terreno Realty acquired an industrial property in Rancho Dominguez, CA, for $13.8 million. Earlier, the company shelled out $8 million to purchase an industrial property at 5380 Tuxedo Road, Hyattsville, MD.



Apart from the fast adoption of e-commerce, industrial real estate is anticipated to benefit from an increase in inventory levels post the global health crisis, offering scope to industrial landlords, including Terreno Realty, Prologis PLD, Duke Realty DRE and Rexford Industrial Realty REXR, to enjoy a favorable market environment.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

