Terreno Realty (TRNO) Buys $6.3M Property in San Francisco

Continuing with its acquisition-driven growth strategy in the second half of 2020, Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO purchased an industrial property based in South San Francisco, CA, on Jul 10, 2020, for $6.3 million.

The acquired industrial building spans 22,000 square feet of space on 0.7 acres of land. The property sits at 179 Starlite Street and is adjacent to Highway 101 between the city of San Francisco and San Francisco International Airport. This location likely enabled the property to be fully-leased to a tenant.

Moreover, it offers one grade-level and two dock-high loading positions as well as parking space for 15 cars. The estimated stabilized cap rate of the building is 4.7%.

Notably, Terreno is focused on expanding its portfolio on acquisitions. It targets functional buildings at in-fill locations, which enjoy high-population densities and are located near high-volume distribution points. Through such efforts, the company is well-poised to fortify its portfolio in the six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, DC — which display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estates.

During the second quarter, the company purchased two industrial properties for $10.1 million. With this, its acquisitions in the first half of 2020 totaled four properties for $39.8 million.

However, the pandemic’s adverse impact on the economy will likely thwart the demand for space in the near term. In fact, the company recently reported a sequential decline of 180 basis points (bps) in second-quarter occupancy at its operating portfolio.

Moreover, Terreno’s tenants have been hard hit due to the pandemic, impacting their ability to meet rental obligations. Amid this, rent relief and deferrals are added concerns for the company.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

