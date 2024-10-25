Terreno Realty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Terreno Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.18% increase from the previous average price target of $63.20.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Terreno Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $67.00 $70.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Underperform $62.00 $62.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $75.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $59.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $72.00 $65.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. The company invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development), transshipment, and improved land.

Understanding the Numbers: Terreno Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Terreno Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 37.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terreno Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terreno Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Terreno Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

