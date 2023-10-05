Terreno Realty Sells Property In Hanover, Maryland For $18.0 Mln

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) announced Thursday it sold an industrial property located in Hanover, Maryland on Wednesday for a sale price of approximately $18.0 million.

The property consists of a 13.4-acre improved land parcel which is 100% leased to one tenant. The property was purchased by Terreno on July 12, 2016 for approximately $8.2 million. The unleveraged internal rate of return generated by the investment was 17.5%.

