Terreno Realty Sells Property In California For $97 Mln

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate, sold an industrial property located in Commerce, California on May 22, 2025 for a sale price of approximately $97.0 million.

The property consists of five multi-tenant industrial buildings containing approximately 545,000 square feet on 24.0 acres which are 99% leased to 12 tenants.

The property was purchased by Terreno Realty Corporation on May 30, 2012 for $52.4 million. The unleveraged internal rate of return generated by the investment was 9.5%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: New York City/Northern New Jersey; Los Angeles; Miami; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; and Washington, D.C.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.