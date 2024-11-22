Terreno Realty sells industrial property in Florida for $20.6M

Terreno Realty (TRNO) sold an industrial property located in Doral, Florida for a sale price of approximately $20.6M. The property consists of one industrial distribution building containing 75,000 square feet on 2.8 acres which is 100% leased to one tenant. The property was purchased by Terreno Realty on July 23, 2012, for approximately $4.2M. The unleveraged internal rate of return generated by the investment was 13.4%.

