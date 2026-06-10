Terreno Realty Secures Leases, Reinforces Future Growth Outlook

Terreno Realty TRNO continues to capitalize on strong demand for industrial real estate, as evidenced by its recent leasing activity.

The company recently announced the execution of an early lease renewal for a 107,000-square-foot property in Kent, WA, leased to a provider of flooring products and services. The lease is scheduled to commence on May 1, 2027 and run through July 2032, strengthening the visibility of TRNO’s future rental income.

Earlier this month, the REIT also secured a pre-lease for a 4.6-acre improved land parcel in Elizabeth, NJ, with a truck sales and leasing operator. The lease will begin on Nov. 1, 2026, upon the expiration of the current lease, and extend through January 2034.

These transactions reflect continued healthy demand for TRNO’s strategically located industrial assets across its six major coastal U.S. markets.

Strong Leasing Momentum in Q1 2026

Terreno Realty delivered encouraging leasing results during the first quarter of 2026. New and renewed leases commencing within its operating portfolio totaled 0.7 million square feet, while leases for improved land parcels covered 7.2 acres.

The company continued to capture meaningful rent growth. Cash rents on new and renewed leases that commenced during the quarter increased 22.4%, underscoring the strength of market fundamentals and the quality of TRNO’s portfolio.

Tenant retention also remained solid, with the operating portfolio posting a retention ratio of 72.6%, while improved land parcels recorded a retention rate of 45.8%.

Outlook

Supported by a high-quality industrial portfolio, strong leasing demand and the ability to achieve sizable rent increases on renewals, Terreno Realty remains well-positioned for long-term growth. The company’s disciplined operating strategy, healthy balance sheet and focus on supply-constrained coastal markets should continue to support earnings growth and shareholder value creation in the years ahead.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 5.9% compared with the industry ’s growth of 2.5%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Lamar Advertising LAMR and Vornado Realty Trust VNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAMR’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised upward 2.2% to $8.81 over the past two months.

The consensus estimate for VNO’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised up marginally over the past month to $2.34.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.