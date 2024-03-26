News & Insights

Terreno Realty Prices Public Offering Of 5.5 Mln Shares At $62/Shr

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) announced the pricing of public offering of 5.5 million common shares at $62.00 per share. The company expects offering to close on March 27, 2024.

The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock.

The company intends to use offering net proceeds for future acquisitions, including the acquisition of a portfolio of industrial properties, and for other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are serving as underwriters for the offering.

