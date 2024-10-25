Terreno Realty price target lowered to $67 from $70 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Terreno Realty (TRNO) to $67 from $70 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The recent $3.5B financing for Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan is the largest commercial mortgage-backed security deal of the year in the U.S. and solidifies the value of premier New York City office assets, the analyst tells investors.
