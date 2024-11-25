Terreno Realty price target lowered to $64 from $67 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Terreno Realty (TRNO) to $64 from $67 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Following a strong Q3 stock performance, the U.S. REIT market has retreated as fears of inflation pushed the 10-year Treasury bond yield higher, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes REITS look historically expensive compared to the real yield in the economy, and Scotiabank remains selective.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TRNO:
- Terreno Realty sells industrial property in Florida for $20.6M
- Terreno Realty completes development in Florida
- Terreno Realty sell property in California for $13M
- Terreno Realty price target lowered to $63 from $68 at Goldman Sachs
- Terreno Realty announces development start in Hialeah, FL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.