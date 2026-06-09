Terreno Realty Pre-Leases New Jersey Land Parcel, Sees Strong Demand

Terreno Realty TRNO recently announced the execution of a pre-lease for a 4.6-acre improved land parcel in Elizabeth, NJ, with a truck sale and lease operator. The lease will commence on Nov. 1, 2026, immediately after the expiration of the existing tenant lease, and will expire in January 2034.

TRNO’s Q1 2026 Leasing Details

The above lease indicates solid demand for TRNO’s industrial properties. The company's healthy leasing activity is evident in its performance in the first quarter of 2026. Its operating portfolio was 96.3% leased as of March 31, 2026. TRNO’s same-store portfolio of 17.5 million square feet was 97.6% leased as of March 31, 2026. For the company’s improved land portfolio of 46 parcels spanning 147 acres, the leased rate was 96.6% as of March 31, 2026.

The cash rents on new and renewed leases commencing during the first quarter of 2026 climbed 22.4%. Moreover, the tenant retention ratio was 72.6% for the operating portfolio.

Terreno: In a Snapshot

With a solid operating platform, a healthy balance sheet position and strategic expansion moves, TRNO seems well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. However, amid macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical risks, customers remain focused on cost controls and might delay their decision-making with respect to leasing.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 0.9% compared with the industry's 2.5% growth.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Gladstone LAND, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.93, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAND’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at 45 cents, which suggests an increase of 15.38% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.