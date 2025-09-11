Terreno Realty Expands Footprint With $194.3M Acquisitions

Terreno Realty TRNO has made another strategic move to bolster its portfolio. This industrial REIT acquired an industrial portfolio located in Doral, FL and Kearny, NJ on Sept. 9, 2025, for approximately $194.3 million.

The newly acquired portfolio comprises three industrial distribution buildings totaling roughly 509,000 square feet across 27.6 acres. The portfolio is approximately 36% leased to five tenants.

This acquisition completes a multi-market portfolio of nearly 1.2 million square feet for a total purchase price of $426.9 million. This multi-market portfolio includes the Woodinville portfolio acquired last month. The estimated stabilized cap rate of the multi-market portfolio is 5%.

TRNO’s Past Acquisitions

TRNO is on an acquisition spree. Last week, TRNO acquired an industrial property in South San Francisco, CA, for $10.2 million. Last month, the company acquired a prime portfolio of industrial properties in Woodinville, WA, for approximately $232.6 million. It also acquired an industrial property in Redondo Beach, CA, for $35.5 million.

TRNO: In a Nutshell

With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets, namely New York City/Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate.

With a solid operating platform and healthy balance sheet position, TRNO seems well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 6.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM and Crown Castle CCI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYM’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 2 cents northward to $1.88 over the past month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 3 cents upward to $4.21 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.