Terreno Realty Expands Bay Area Portfolio With $25.9M Acquisition

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO recently announced the acquisition of an industrial property in San Francisco, CA. The buyout was completed on June 4 for a purchase price of approximately $25.9 million.

Located at 201-395 Mendell Street in San Francisco’s India Basin neighborhood, the property comprises roughly 65,000 square feet across 3.8 acres. The facility features 17 dock-high and 10 grade-level loading positions and parking capacity for 95 vehicles. The property is fully leased to four tenants through May 2031 and is expected to generate a stabilized cap rate of approximately 5.5%.

The acquisition aligns with Terreno Realty’s ongoing portfolio optimization strategy. During the first quarter of 2026, the company acquired two industrial properties for a combined investment of approximately $103.2 million. Over the same period, it sold two properties for total proceeds of $55.1 million, reflecting a disciplined approach to capital allocation and balance sheet management.

Through strategic acquisitions and dispositions, Terreno Realty continues to strengthen its presence across six major coastal U.S. markets: New York City/Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C. These regions benefit from favorable demographic trends, strong consumption patterns and sustained demand for industrial real estate.

TRNO’s portfolio continues to exhibit strong occupancy, with buildings 96.3% leased and improved land parcels 96.6% leased as of March 31, 2026. The company’s focus on high-quality infill industrial assets in supply-constrained coastal logistics markets should support favorable leasing dynamics, continued rent growth and long-term value creation, although results remain subject to local market conditions and tenant demand.

TRNO’s key risks include its concentration in a limited number of coastal markets and near-term lease rollover exposure. Any slowdown in tenant demand or weaker market rents could pressure occupancy and leasing spreads.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.1% over the past six months compared with the industry ’s growth of 10.3%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised up marginally over the past two months to $2.93.

The consensus estimate for LAMR’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised northward 2.1% to $8.81 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.