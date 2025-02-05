TERRENO REALTY Earnings Results: $TRNO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TERRENO REALTY ($TRNO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $103,710,000, missing estimates of $104,173,711 by $-463,711.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRNO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TERRENO REALTY Insider Trading Activity

TERRENO REALTY insiders have traded $TRNO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A COKE (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $513,975

JOHN TULL MEYER (EVP) sold 6,145 shares for an estimated $421,792

JAIME JACKSON CANNON (CFO) sold 4,998 shares for an estimated $341,813

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TERRENO REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of TERRENO REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.