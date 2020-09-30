Dividends
Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.94, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $54.94, representing a -14.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.24 and a 30.45% increase over the 52 week low of $42.12.

TRNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports TRNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.06%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

