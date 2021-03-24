Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRNO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $58.82, representing a -8.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.24 and a 32.54% increase over the 52 week low of $44.38.

TRNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports TRNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.5%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRNO as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 36.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRNO at 0.03%.

