Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TRNO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.18, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $66.18, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.72 and a 28.18% increase over the 52 week low of $51.63.

TRNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports TRNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.58%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRNO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (TRNO)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (TRNO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 19.91% over the last 100 days. SMLV has the highest percent weighting of TRNO at 0.64%.

