Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.04, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $53.04, representing a -8.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.21 and a 57.02% increase over the 52 week low of $33.78.

TRNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRNO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRNO as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USVM with an increase of 10.2% over the last 100 days. ROOF has the highest percent weighting of TRNO at 3.17%.

