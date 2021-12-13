Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.27, the dividend yield is 1.72%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $79.27, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.78 and a 46.86% increase over the 52 week low of $53.98.
TRNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports TRNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.68%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trno Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TRNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TRNO as a top-10 holding:
- Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
- KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)
- ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)
- SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRNO at 4.75%.
