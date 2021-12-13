Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.27, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $79.27, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.78 and a 46.86% increase over the 52 week low of $53.98.

TRNO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports TRNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.68%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trno Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRNO as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRNO at 4.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.