Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.22, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRNO was $56.22, representing a -12.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.24 and a 33.49% increase over the 52 week low of $42.12.

TRNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). TRNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports TRNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.8%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRNO as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 22.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRNO at 3.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.