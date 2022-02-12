Terreno Realty Corporation Just Beat EPS By 19%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.0% to US$70.31 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$222m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Terreno Realty surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.23 per share, a notable 19% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:TRNO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Terreno Realty from six analysts is for revenues of US$263.7m in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 19% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 4.1% to US$1.09 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$260.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.07 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$83.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Terreno Realty, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$97.00 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Terreno Realty's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Terreno Realty is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Terreno Realty going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Terreno Realty that you should be aware of.

