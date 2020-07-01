Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.75, changing hands as high as $54.67 per share. Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRNO's low point in its 52 week range is $42.115 per share, with $62.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.50.

