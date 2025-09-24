Terreno Realty Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRNO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.66, changing hands as high as $59.78 per share. Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRNO's low point in its 52 week range is $48.18 per share, with $69.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.