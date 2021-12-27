Terreno Realty Buys Property In Woodinville, WA For $33.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) said it acquired an industrial property located in Woodinville, Washington on December 23, 2021 for a purchase price of about $33.5 million.

The property consists of two industrial distribution buildings containing approximately 118,000 square feet on 9.6 acres.

The property is in Woodinville Redmond Road, immediately adjacent to Terreno Realty Corporation's property at 16224-16240 Woodinville Redmond Road, southeast of the intersection of I-405 and SR 522, provides 27 dock-high and eight grade-level loading positions and parking for 291 cars.

The property is 100% leased to four tenants and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 3.7%.

