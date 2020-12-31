Terreno Realty Buys Industrial Property In Tukwila, Washington For $6.6 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO), an acquirer and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, said Thursday it has acquired an industrial property in Tukwila, Washington on December 30, 2020 for about $6.6 million.

The 2.1-acre improved land parcel at 12119 East Marginal Way S is adjacent to State Routes 99 and 599, and Interstate 5.

The property is entirely leased to one tenant and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 4.6 percent, Terreno Realty said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.