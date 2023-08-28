Terreno Realty Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRNO

In trading on Monday, shares of Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.51, changing hands as high as $61.13 per share. Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRNO's low point in its 52 week range is $50.36 per share, with $67.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.99.

