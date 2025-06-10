Terreno Realty Bolsters Portfolio With Property Buyout in Los Angeles

Terreno Realty TRNO recently announced the acquisition of an industrial property in Los Angeles, CA, in June 2025 for around $10 million. The transaction marks an estimated stabilized cap rate of 6.4%.

Located at 11100 Hindry Avenue, west of I-405, the property comprises one industrial flex building containing roughly 34,000 square feet on 1.5 acres. The property is fully leased to four tenants, all set to expire in September 2028. With an advantageous location adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport, the property is likely to lure tenants. Therefore, this acquisition seems a strategic fit.

TRNO has been actively restructuring its portfolio by disposing of non-core assets and making value-accretive investments. Such efforts will aid long-term revenue growth. In May 2025, Terreno Realty sold two properties at an aggregate sale value of around $114.5 million. As of May 6, 2025, TRNO had acquisitions worth around $49 million under contract and nearly $75.8 million under letters of intent.

Moreover, as of March 31, 2025, Terreno had five properties under development or redevelopment. Post completion, these will comprise eight buildings spanning around 0.8 million square feet, which are 48% pre-leased. The company also has around 22.4 acres of land dedicated to future developments at an estimated investment value of around $392.8 million.

With such expansion efforts, Terreno Realty is well-poised to enhance its portfolio in six major coastal U.S. markets, namely New York City/Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C. These markets display solid demographic trends and witness healthy demand for industrial real estate. However, reflecting concerns over macroeconomic uncertainty and tariff policies, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 1.1% only so far in the year, underperforming its industry ’s upside of 3.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2025 FFO per share has been raised marginally over the past two months to $2.34.

The consensus estimate for W.P. Carey’s current-year FFO per share has been revised northward 1.2% in the past two months to $4.88.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.