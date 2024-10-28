Terreno Realty announces development start in Hialeah, FL

News & Insights

Terreno Realty (TRNO) Corporatio announced that it has commenced construction of Countyline Corporate Park Phase IV Building 34 in Hialeah, Florida. Building 34 of Terreno Realty Corporation’s Countyline Corporate Park is a 220,000 square foot 36-foot clear height rear-load industrial distribution building on 13.0 acres with 76 dock-high and two grade-level loading positions and parking for 188 cars. Building 34 has been 70% pre-leased to a cruise ship industry provider of non-perishable food items and food service supplies commencing with building completion and tenant build-out, expected to be in the third quarter of 2025, and expiring February 2033. Building 34 is expected to achieve LEED certification, the total expected investment is $55.9 million and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.7%.

