Terreno Realty Adds Alexandria Asset as Industrial Demand Holds Up

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO is adding another small but well-placed industrial asset to its portfolio, this time in Alexandria, VA. The company acquired the property for about $13.0 million, continuing its focus on infill industrial real estate in supply-constrained coastal markets. For Terreno, the deal expands its Washington, D.C. market exposure with a functional distribution building near major highways while leaving room to raise occupancy over time.



The property includes a 50,000-square-foot industrial distribution building on 2.8 acres at 5751 General Washington Drive. Its location near I-95 and I-495 (the Capital Beltway) should appeal to tenants that need regional access and last-mile distribution capacity. The building is 77% leased to three tenants and has eight dock-high loading positions, one grade-level loading position and parking for 73 cars. Terreno estimates a stabilized cap rate of 5%.



This purchase also fits with the company’s recent pattern of steady, targeted buying. Earlier in June, Terreno acquired a 65,000-square-foot industrial building in San Francisco, CA, for $25.9 million. That asset was fully leased to four tenants and carried an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.5%, giving investors another sign that management remains active in high-barrier coastal markets.



The broader operating picture also supports a bullish view. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Terreno’s operating portfolio was 96.3% leased, while same-store occupancy stood at 97.6%. Cash rents on new and renewed leases rose 22.4%, a strong sign that the company still has pricing power.



There are risks. The Alexandria building is not fully leased, cap rates remain modest, and higher interest rates can pressure REIT valuations. Still, Terreno’s disciplined strategy, strong occupancy, active leasing and focus on scarce industrial locations make the stock’s long-term setup look favorable for patient investors.



Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 6.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the industrial REIT sector are Prologis PLD and Stag Industrial STAG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $6.18, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.4%.



The consensus estimate for Stag Industrial’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.63, which calls for a 3.1% increase from the year-ago period.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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