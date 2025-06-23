Markets
TRNO

Terreno Realty Acquires Santa Ana Industrial Property For $49.5 Mln

June 23, 2025 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), a company focused on acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced the acquisition of an industrial property in Santa Ana, California, on June 20, 2025, for approximately $49.5 million.

The property includes a 134,000-square-foot industrial distribution building situated on 12.1 acres of industrial-zoned land. It is fully leased to a leading home improvement retailer and currently functions as a retail location. Located at 3500 West MacArthur Boulevard, adjacent to I-405 in Orange County, the facility offers seven dock-high and three grade-level loading positions. The estimated stabilized capitalization rate for the acquisition is 5.7 percent.

Terreno calculates stabilized cap rates by dividing annualized cash-basis net operating income, adjusted to market occupancy, by total acquisition cost, which includes purchase price, market adjustments on assumed debt, due diligence, closing costs, and expected near-term capital and leasing expenses.

Terreno Realty continues to focus on strategic markets, including New York City/Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

TRNO currently trades at $57.63 or 0.23% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.