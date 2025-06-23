Terreno Realty Acquires Santa Ana Industrial Property For $49.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), a company focused on acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced the acquisition of an industrial property in Santa Ana, California, on June 20, 2025, for approximately $49.5 million.

The property includes a 134,000-square-foot industrial distribution building situated on 12.1 acres of industrial-zoned land. It is fully leased to a leading home improvement retailer and currently functions as a retail location. Located at 3500 West MacArthur Boulevard, adjacent to I-405 in Orange County, the facility offers seven dock-high and three grade-level loading positions. The estimated stabilized capitalization rate for the acquisition is 5.7 percent.

Terreno calculates stabilized cap rates by dividing annualized cash-basis net operating income, adjusted to market occupancy, by total acquisition cost, which includes purchase price, market adjustments on assumed debt, due diligence, closing costs, and expected near-term capital and leasing expenses.

Terreno Realty continues to focus on strategic markets, including New York City/Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

TRNO currently trades at $57.63 or 0.23% lower on the NYSE.

