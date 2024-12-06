Terreno Realty acquires industrial property in New York for $7.6M

Terreno Realty (TRNO) acquired an industrial property located in Long Island City Queens, New York for a purchase price of approximately $7.6M. The property consists of one industrial distribution building containing approximately 17,000 square feet on 0.4 acres. The property is at 48-29 31st Place, adjacent to I-495 approximately one mile from the Queens Midtown Tunnel, provides one dock-high, one van-level and one grade-level loading positions and parking for seven cars. The property is vacant and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.7%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.