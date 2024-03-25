News & Insights

Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Property In East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

March 25, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) acquired an industrial property located in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York for a purchase price of approximately $12.0 million. The property is vacant and the estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.7%. It consists of one industrial distribution building containing approximately 24,000 square feet on 0.7 acres.

Terreno Realty acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

