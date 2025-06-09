Terreno Realty Acquires Fully Leased Los Angeles Property For $10 Mln

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), an operator and owner of industrial real estate in six key U.S. coastal markets, acquired a Los Angeles industrial property on June 6, 2025, for approximately $10 million.

The site, located at 11100 Hindry Avenue near LAX and west of I-405, comprises a 34,000-square-foot industrial flex building on 1.5 acres. It features two dock-high and five grade-level loading bays.

The property is fully leased to four tenants, with all leases expiring by September 2028. The estimated stabilized capitalization rate for the acquisition stands at 6.4%.

This cap rate reflects annualized cash-based net operating income adjusted to market occupancy, divided by the total acquisition cost, which includes the purchase price, marked debt, due diligence, closing expenses, and projected near-term capital and leasing costs.

