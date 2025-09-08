Terreno Realty Acquires $10.2 Mln Industrial Property In South San Francisco

(RTTNews) - Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) acquired an industrial property in South San Francisco for approximately $10.2 million on September 5, 2025.

The 32,000-square-foot distribution building sits on 1.1 acres at 258 Littlefield Avenue, adjacent to another Terreno property. It includes four dock-high positions, parking for 24 cars, and is fully leased on a short-term basis until October 2025.

The company reported an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.8%, based on annualized cash net operating income at market occupancy of about 95% and including acquisition-related costs.

Terreno Realty focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate across six major U.S. coastal markets: New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

TRNO currently trades at $58.68 or 0.68% lower on the NYSE.

