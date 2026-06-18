Terreno Expands Portfolio With $77.1M Landover Property Acquisition

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO announced the acquisition of an industrial property located in Landover, MD. The buyout was carried out on June 16, 2026, for a purchase price of around $77.1 million. The move will aid the company in fostering its future growth by building a robust portfolio.

Located at 3100-3300 Hubbard Road, adjacent to U.S. Route 50, approximately three miles outside Washington, D.C., the property consists of three industrial distribution buildings spanning around 305,000 square feet on 24.0 acres. It offers 49 dock-high and nine grade-level loading positions, as well as parking for 417 cars. The property is 92% leased to nine tenants. The estimated stabilized cap rate is 5.5%.

TRNO is on an acquisition spree. This week, it also acquired an industrial property in Alexandria, VA, for approximately for $13 million. The property consists of a 50,000-square-foot industrial distribution building situated on 2.8 acres. It was 77% leased to three tenants and carried an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5%.

The newly acquired buildings are expected to strengthen Terreno’s income-generating asset base while providing opportunities to increase cash flows through lease renewals and the leasing of remaining vacant space. With the properties already substantially leased, the acquisitions should generate stable rental income while providing additional value-creation opportunities over time.

Terreno continues to focus on acquiring industrial properties in high-demand coastal markets. Its portfolio spans six major coastal U.S. markets — New York City/Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C. These markets benefit from strong population and employment trends, strategic transportation infrastructure and sustained demand for modern logistics and distribution facilities.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 3.2% compared with the industry's 8% growth.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Vornado Realty Trust VNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.93, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNO’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.34, which calls for an increase of 0.86% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.