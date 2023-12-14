Terray, Bristol Myers Squibb Join To Identify Small Molecule Therapeutics Using TNova Platform

(RTTNews) - Terray Therapeutics announced a multi-target collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) to discover and develop small molecule therapeutics in certain disease areas. Terray will discover and develop small molecule compounds against a set of targets nominated by Bristol Myers Squibb using the Terray tNova platform, with Bristol Myers Squibb assuming responsibility for development and commercialization. Terray will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales of products.

Terray's platform is built for generative AI-driven drug discovery, integrating chemical experimentation and computation.

