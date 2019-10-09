TerraVest Industries Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TerraVest Industries Inc (TSX: TVK.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.44, changing hands as low as $12.40 per share. TerraVest Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVK's low point in its 52 week range is $10 per share, with $13.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.