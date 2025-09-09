TerraVest Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TVK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TerraVest Industries Inc (TSX: TVK.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.40, changing hands as low as $138.66 per share. TerraVest Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TVK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TVK's low point in its 52 week range is $94.26 per share, with $176.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.59.

