TerrAscend (TSNDF) Price Target Increased by 16.86% to 2.83

The average one-year price target for TerrAscend (OTCM:TSNDF) has been revised to 2.83 / share. This is an increase of 16.86% from the prior estimate of 2.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.07 to a high of 4.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.38% from the latest reported closing price of 1.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in TerrAscend. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSNDF is 0.85%, an increase of 317.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 249.84% to 21,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSOS - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds 14,307K shares.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 5,981K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSNDF by 42.10% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Health Care Fund Class IA Shares holds 603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSNDF by 18.15% over the last quarter.

PGEOX - GEORGE PUTNAM FUND OF BOSTON Shares holds 267K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSNDF by 10.51% over the last quarter.

PNRAX - Putnam Research Fund Shares holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSNDF by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.