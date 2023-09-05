TerrAscend (TSE:TSND) Price Target Decreased by 7.55% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for TerrAscend (TSE:TSND) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an decrease of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 3.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.32 to a high of 5.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.25% from the latest reported closing price of 2.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in TerrAscend. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSND is 0.20%, an increase of 33.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.84% to 6,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 5,086K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSND by 53.21% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Global Health Care Fund Class IA Shares holds 597K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 37.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSND by 85.11% over the last quarter.

PGEOX - GEORGE PUTNAM FUND OF BOSTON Shares holds 236K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

PNRAX - Putnam Research Fund Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Guardian Variable Products Trust - Guardian Diversified Research VIP Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 74.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSND by 359.00% over the last quarter.

