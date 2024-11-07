TerrAscend price target lowered to C$3.20 from C$3.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on TerrAscend (TSNDF) to C$3.20 from C$3.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
